Solar & Green Thumbs

The Couillard Solar Foundation Solar Series

Come celebrate Earth Day with the Couillard Solar Foundation.

You won’t want to miss our first solar series of 2023. We’ll kick off our series with a focus on solar and community gardens, including a presentation about CSF’s new initiative to pair solar energy and community gardens in our schools. There will also be a hands on seed planting activity.

We’ll start the day with a presentation about partnering solar with gardening (also known as agrivoltaics) in school and solar community gardens. Then we’ll move outside to plant some seeds and cut the ribbon for our new garden bed. Last we’ll hear from a Minnesota farmer running her farm with solar energy. You won’t want to miss it.

Light refreshments available. Please be sure to register so we have enough food for everyone. To register: Email us with your name and the number of people attending: director@couillardSolarfoundation.org.

