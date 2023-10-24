Solar Panels Ribbon Cutting

media release: In 2023, Cave of the Mounds contracted with Eagle Point Solar and Oiemoen Electric to install a 43.7kW (kilowatt) ground-mounted solar array to the northeast of their group of buildings. The current location and design were decided upon after several renditions with consulting help from Legacy Solar Co-op. Completed in September, the array is expected to offset electricity use at the Cave Entrance Building and Visitor's Center for about 50% of the organization's total electricity use annually. This new addition to Cave of the Mounds is a testament to their stewardship of the planet, decreasing their carbon footprint and saving them money in the process.

To celebrate, Cave of the Mounds is hosting a Solar Ribbon Cutting Event on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Join us at 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd, Blue Mounds,for a tour of the solar panel system.