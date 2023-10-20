media release: Join Mundo Sostenible at our annual gala, the Solar Soiree, on October 20th at Olbrich Gardens! The event itself will include dinner, drinks, a silent auction, as well as access to Olbrich's GLEAM. Mundo Sostenible was founded by a local Madisonian and provides significant long-term economic relief for facilities that offer critical services, such as orphanages, shelters, care homes, and schools. Our work in Peru lowers monthly expenses for these facilities so that they can use their resources to help the children, the elderly, and people with disabilities in their care. A transition to solar energy has the added benefit of reducing CO2 emissions and increasing the sustainability of communities in developing countries. Additionally, Mundo Sostenible is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, making any donation or sponsorship 100% tax-deductible. All proceeds from the event will go directly to funding our programs. We hope to see you there!