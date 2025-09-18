Solar Walking Tour

media release: Third Act Wisconsin volunteer Michael Vickerman will lead an in-person, outdoor walking tour showcasing four separate solar systems within a 10-minute walk of each other. It is rare to find such a tight cluster of large, accessible, and highly visible examples of customer-sited solar generation anywhere in Wisconsin.

The walking tour will be about one mile in length, traveling on flat, hard surfaces the whole way.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.

