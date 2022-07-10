media release: This Sunday at Lakeview Park, the city’s Sustainability Committee will be hosting a celebration of solar energy — a Solarbration! Join your neighbors at the park’s outdoor shelter from 2-4:30 pm to learn what the city is doing to “go solar” to achieve our climate goals. Solar experts and vendors will be on hand to talk with you about the benefits of solar and whether it might be right for your home. You’ll also be able to learn about the financing and tax breaks that can make solar affordable.

This free, family-friendly event will have art activities for kids (and kids at heart), book giveaways for all ages, exhibits, and food for purchase from Justveggiez. Check out the city’s Facebook event and feel free to share it with friends, family, and neighbors.