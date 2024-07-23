× Expand courtesy Solarpunk Surf Club Roles in the game "Solarpunk Futures." Roles in the game "Solarpunk Futures."

media release: Join the artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club at Olbrich Gardens (outdoor classroom) from 6-8:30 p.m. for a drop-in playthrough of Solarpunk Futures. This award-winning game invites players to collaboratively "remember" the stories of how their ancestors created a social ecological utopia.

Live-music: The Earthlings

Food carts: The Roost & Cinn City Churro