media release: Solas is celebrating thirty years of holding traditions and pushing boundaries!

Solas is hailed by The Boston Globe as “the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced” and The Wall Street Journal as “an Irish traditional band bearing all the marks of greatness.” Since forming in New York City in 1995 they have been a galvanizing element in the Irish music scene – a lightening rod of talent and inspiration that set new standards for musicianship, repertoire, and intensity. Over the course of twelve critically acclaimed albums and endless international touring, Solas brought their love and respect for the traditions of Irish music, and their sense of melodic and instrumental adventure to the world.

In 2017, after a remarkable two decade career, Solas decided it was time for a break. Now, after eight years, the break is over and Solas is back and ready to celebrate their 30th Anniversary! The musical adventure continues in 2025.

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show.

Tickets: $26.00 ADV/$31.00 DOS

Gold Circle: $40.00 ADV/$45.00 DOS

Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating.

Gold Circle doors 6:45PM | GA doors 7PM | Show 8PM