media release: Solas is lighting up stages across the globe as they celebrate three decades of pushing boundaries and honoring traditions in Irish music. Hailed by The Boston Globe as “the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced,” and by The Wall Street Journal as “an Irish traditional band bearing all the marks of greatness,” Solas continues to captivate audiences with their spellbinding musicianship and genre-defying creativity.

Formed in New York City in 1995, Solas quickly rose to prominence as a revolutionary force in Irish-American music. The very first iteration of Solas brought together a lineup of extraordinary talent including multi-instrumentalist Séamus Egan, fiddler Winifred Horan, vocalist Karan Casey, guitarist John Doyle, and accordionist John Williams.

Together, they redefined the Celtic sound for a new generation, weaving traditional Irish tunes with elements of folk, bluegrass, Americana, and contemporary songwriting.

Now, with twelve critically acclaimed albums and a reputation for dynamic, emotionally charged live performances, Solas has set new standards for musicianship, repertoire, and intensity. Their debut album Solas (1996) established a bold new voice in traditional music, and each subsequent release has showcased the band’s remarkable ability to tell stories that resonate across time and cultures.

Among their most ambitious works is the 2013 concept album Shamrock City, a deeply personal project inspired by Egan’s great-great-uncle, who immigrated from Ireland to the mining town of Butte, Montana in the early 1900s. The album is a powerful meditation on immigrant identity, labor struggles, and lost dreams, and it solidified Solas’ reputation as not only virtuosic musicians but evocative storytellers.

Their 2016 release, All These Years, marked the band’s 20th anniversary and featured contributions from every past and present member. It was both a celebration of their journey and a showcase of their creative evolution.

While Solas has seen various lineup changes over the years, the spirit of innovation and reverence for Irish tradition has remained constant. Through every chapter, founding members Séamus Egan and Winifred Horan have steered the band with passion and vision. In 2025, they are joined by original accordionist John Williams and welcome two celebrated contemporary artists to the stage: renowned Irish singer and flutist Nuala Kennedy and guitarist Alan Murray.

This powerhouse ensemble brings the magic of Solas to life in a performance that promises to be both a homecoming and a new beginning. Audiences can expect an unforgettable musical journey filled with driving rhythms, soaring melodies, and heartfelt vocals that pay tribute to Irish roots while embracing new creative frontiers.

Solas’ music has always existed at the intersection of tradition and transformation. Whether interpreting a centuries-old ballad or unveiling an original composition, the band approaches each piece with curiosity, skill, and deep emotional resonance. Their ability to evolve without losing their essence has made them a cornerstone of the Celtic music scene and an inspiration to countless artists.

As they mark their 30th anniversary as a band, Solas invites longtime fans and new listeners alike to join the celebration. For tour dates and more, visit solastheband.com.