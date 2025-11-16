media release: SOLEIL Ô

France, Mauritania | 1970 | DCP | 102 min. | French, Arabic with English subtitles

Director: Med Hondo

Cast: Robert Liensol, Ambroise M'Bia, Bernard Fresson

A landmark of anti-colonial cinema, Soleil Ô exposes the hypocrisies of postcolonial France through the eyes of a West African immigrant (Liensol) looking for work in Paris. Confronted with exclusion, exploitation, and institutional racism, our hero navigates a surreal, often absurdist landscape shaped by celebrated Mauritanian’ filmmaker Med Hondo (West Indies). The director’s stylistically radical mix of New Wave experimentation, satire, and agitprop transforms personal disillusionment into a collective cry of resistance.

