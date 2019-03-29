Solid State & Liquid Intelligence

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Faisal Abdu’Allah will explore how contemporary portraiture challenges assumptions about racial, ethnic, and gender ethnicities.

Faisal Abdu’Allah is a multidisciplinary artist and associate professor in the UW-Madison art department whose work explores identity in relation to cultural diversity and multiculturalism.

