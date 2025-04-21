Solidarity for Peace

media release: 2 - 5 pm 1701 Wright Street, Room D1630. All are welcome.

The Madison College student club Wolfpack Beyond War is organizing this multi-club event to foster dialogue between a diverse selection of community and campus groups on militarism, peace advocacy, environmentalism, and the intersections of various social movements.

The event will begin with Representative Mark Pocan speaking about his work as founder and co-chair of the Reduce Defense Spending Caucus in the House of Representatives, and his analysis of the situation in Congress now related to militarism. He’ll take questions, both pre-submitted and from the audience.

Following representative Pocan, student clubs and community organizations will share their work, and their perspectives on these peace themed issues and how they intersect.