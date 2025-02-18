media release: The Solidarity Happy Hour is TODAY, February 18, from 4-7pm. Meet union members who work for the federal government, hear how important their work is, and what the Musk/Trump attacks mean for all of us. You can share your own stories on how you’ve been organizing since Act 10 or so called ‘right to work’. The National AFL-CIO’s videographer will be there to document some of our stories.

All are welcome to attend and don’t forget to wear your union attire!