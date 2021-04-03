ONLINE: Solidarity Marketplace

press release: Hosted by Humans United in Mutual Aid Networks.

We invite you to join us this Saturday April 3, 2-4pmCDT on hopin at our global network - HUMANs ’ - Virtual Marketplace where we can help you log offers, needs, or just connect with other mutual aiders. We'll also open a Wellness Booth from 3-4CDT for those who want to explore some wellness topics and activities. We’re here to learn from each other. The hopin event space will be open 24 hours, 10amCDT Sat - 10amCDT Sun for anyone who wants to use some virtual collaboration space, or who wants to check out ‘expo booths’ of cool mutual aid projects.

We’re offering the virtual marketplace every Saturday until further notice, plus other opportunities to gather arising regularly - check our calendar and feel free to join any activities that interest you.

Soon we’ll offer more recordings of the Solidarity Summit for you to check out, and meanwhile we’ll share Harry Van der Velde’s (zicht.com) graphic representing the harvest of summit reflections and learnings that we shared. I’ll paste that at the bottom of this mesage. Enjoy!