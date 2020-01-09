Solidarity Rally Against the CCI Lockdown

Forum for Understanding Prisons action in regard to conditions at Columbia Correctional Institute, 1:30 pm, 1/9, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, 3099 E Washington Ave.

