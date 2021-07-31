Solidarity Saturdays

media release: Join local organizations for a series of gatherings to build understanding of white supremacy and the journey to (and beyond) allyship. These family-friendly events are for potential allies, especially white people, and all are welcome.

Each agenda will involve short informational presentations and community discussion. Child-friendly activities are provided near the adult discussion site. Sessions are held events are held at different local parks at 11 am on the last Saturday of each month.

This month, join Allies for Black Lives as we explore the topic of collective liberation. How are we all impacted by white supremacy? How can we all benefit from anti-racist struggle? Why should white people fight racism, not only from a place of empathy but because we recognize our own self-interest? Come explore and build!

July 31: Collective Liberation - Brittingham Park

August 28: Back to School (Anti-racism in Education) Burrows Park

September 25: Redistribution of Wealth

October 30: TBA

(Other dates location: events are held at different local parks)