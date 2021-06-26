Solidarity Saturdays

media release: It’s been a year since the murder of George Floyd. What are we doing to make change?

Join local organizations for a series of gatherings to build understanding of white supremacy and the journey to (and beyond) allyship. These family-friendly events are for potential allies, especially white people, and all are welcome. Each agenda will involve short informational presentations and community discussion.

Child-friendly activities are provided near the adult discussion site. Sessions are held at Brittingham Park near the shelter, at 11am on the last Saturday or each month.

This month, join Democratic Socialists of America and Allies for Black Lives as we explore the topic of collective liberation. How are we all impacted by white supremacy? How can we all benefit from anti-racist struggle? Why should white people fight racism, not only from a place of empathy, but because we recognize our own self interest?

Come explore and build!

June 26: Collective Liberation - Brittingham Park

Future dates/topics: (Other dates locations TBA)

July 31: Showing up for Anti-racism

August 28: Back to School (Anti-racism in Education)

September 25: Redistribution of Wealth

October 30: TBA