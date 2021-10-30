media release: S at. Oct. 30 11:00 am Tenney Park Climate Injustice - How Are Racism and Climate Change Connected? Join the 350 Madison Climate Justice Team, along with Allies for Black Lives - Madison, Families for Justice, and Groundwork, for this fourth session of the ongoing series of Solidarity Saturdays. Come learn more about the links between climate destruction and our country's legacy of extraction, colonialism and slavery. These family-friendly events are for potential allies, especially white people, and all are welcome. Each agenda will involve short informational presentations and community discussion. Child-friendly activities are provided near the adult discussion site. For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/390036949455128/