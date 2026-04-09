RSVP for Solidarity Sunset Soirée

media release: Established in 1974, the Women of Distinction honor has recognized nearly 300 extraordinary women in our community who embody the heart of YWCA Madison’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA Madison is proud to welcome our 2026 Women of Distinction Honorees into this amazing legacy of women leading across generations!

This year’s recognition holds special significance as YWCA Madison celebrates three major milestones: the 50th Anniversary of Women of Distinction, the 25th Anniversary of the Racial Justice Summit, and the 20th Anniversary of the Downtown Block Party.

“In this moment of reflection and celebration, we have the immense joy to honor a remarkable group of women whose embodiment of our mission and values shaped YWCA Madison and continues to contribute to the advancement of justice, collective healing, and liberation in the broader Madison community, and beyond,” said YWCA Madison CEO Gery Paredes Vásquez.

YWCA Madison will celebrate Women of Distinction at the first-ever YWCA Madison Solidarity Sunset Soirée on Friday, May 8, 2026 at Marriott Madison West, beginning at 5:30 PM.

This new signature event honors the BOLD & SPIRITED leadership of women, illuminates the impact of YWCA Madison, and brings together the shared power and love that sustains this community.

Come together in YWCA Madison’s golden hour to honor those who have shaped us, stay present to the movement we are tending, and look toward what is emerging just beyond the horizon. Together, we carry forward the warmth, courage, and imagination that make a new day possible.

Registration is now open. To learn more about the honorees and our new signature event, visit ywcamadison.org. Deadline to register is May 1, 2026.

2026 Women of Distinction Honorees:

Vanessa McDowell-Atlas

Recognized for her historic leadership as the first Black woman CEO of YWCA Madison, Vanessa led the organization through a transformative period of growth, strengthening our mission impact in racial justice, housing stability, and economic empowerment over seven years while building meaningful community partnerships. Her leadership centers the voices and experiences of BIPOC staff and communities, shaping a more inclusive, values-driven organizational culture grounded in courage and purpose. Today, Vanessa serves as Chief Operating Officer of Black Girl Ventures, expanding access to capital and resources for under-resourced founders, while also leading VMA Transformational Leadership Coaching to support women and leaders of color in navigating leadership with authenticity and purpose, and co-founding Madison Roots LLC to advance Black wealth building and housing stability in the Madison community.

Jael Currie

Recognized for her leadership across housing and justice systems, Jael spent nine years at YWCA Madison as Housing Director, supporting individuals and families in building stability and opportunity while centering culturally responsive, holistic approaches to housing justice. She also served as an Alder on Madison’s Common Council, where she worked alongside residents and city leaders to advance community-based solutions shaped by the power of shared voice, dignity, and lived experiences. Jael currently serves as the Community Court Coordinator for Dane County’s Office of Justice Reform, where she works to address the root causes of justice system involvement and connect participants to resources that support stability, opportunity, and healing.

Colleen Butler

Recognized for 18 years of leadership at YWCA Madison advancing racial justice and equity, Colleen played a foundational role in building transformative programs, including the restorative justice program and the Racial Justice Summit. Her work helped seed what has grown into core areas of YWCA Madison’s work today within the Restorative Justice and Learning & Movement Building departments. Her influence continues to impact the community as a Director and Co-Creator of nINA Collective Cooperative, where she partners with nonprofit, corporate, and education leaders on culture change, community engagement, and leadership development rooted in equity and belonging.

Nancy Wrenn Bauch

Recognized for a career built on care and dedication to families as a social worker, Nancy spent 25 years at YWCA Madison supporting mothers and children in Third Street, cultivating a place of safety, belonging, and possibility. Beloved ongoing traditions such as Tuesday night dinners, the holiday gathering, and the Annual Downtown Block Party stem from Nancy’s initiative and reflect her deep commitment to fostering a sense of community for all. Nancy happily retired in 2018 and now enjoys time with her grandson Reece, traveling, being outdoors, and seeking out live music while staying active in the community and finding joy in time with family and friends.

Monica Mims

Recognized for her full-circle journey with YWCA Madison, Monica was first a member of the Third Street community, later joined as a staff member, and more recently completed six years of service as a Board member. Monica is a multidisciplinary artist, generously sharing her gifts via transformative initiatives in our community, including collaborating with YWCA Madison for this year’s Big Share campaign and Community Art Retreat for past WOD Honorees. Professionally, Monica serves as a strategic communications professional at Alliant Energy and an artist whose work centers on building meaningful connections between people, ideas, and communities.

﻿YWCA Madison is a nonprofit organization on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all through programs in four core areas: Housing Justice, Economic Justice, Restorative Justice, and Learning & Movement Building.