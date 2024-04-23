media release: WISDOM, The National Religious Campaign Against Torture, and National Unlock the Box Campaign and state legislators will host a Solitary Confinement Day of Action on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 1-4pm at the State Capitol, 2 E. Main Street Madison, WI 53703.

From 1-2pm the event will feature testimonies from survivors of solitary confinement and a presentation on national best practices by leaders of the Unlock the Box Campaign. After the presentation in the North Hearing Room on the second floor of the Capitol, WISDOM members will be meeting with state legislators.

WISDOM's campaign to end the use of solitary confinement is an important part of our statewide Transformational Justice Campaign. This campaign aims to advance racial justice, decarcerate Wisconsin, and redirect resources to build safer, stronger, and healthier communities. The campaign also strives to restore the rights of people with conviction records and shift narratives that dehumanize formerly incarcerated people.

Register in advance at: https://bit.ly/ solitaryconfinementdayofaction . For inquiries about the event, you can email WISDOM Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.