media release: Join WI-JPA for Solo Speed Puzzle Extravaganza! Find your favorite fellow puzzlers and test your skills against fellow Wisconsin Speed Puzzlers.

Never been to a speed puzzle competition before? That’s okay, here is a quick explanation. Every team receives the exact same puzzle, the puzzle is not revealed until the competition starts. Once the competition starts, each group races to finish the puzzle as fast as they can.

We are hosting a two solo divisions, 500 piece (10:30 am) and 300 piece (2 pm) puzzle divisions. All puzzlers must be at least 16 years old. All puzzlers are welcome to compete in both divisions of puzzling, but if you are the fastest in the first division of the day you will not be eligible for prizes in the afternoon division of puzzling.

Each division is a two hour time limit, with 100 registration spots and a $25 entry fee per person.

Solo 300 Division: 2 hr time limit, 300 piece puzzle, ,100 registration spots