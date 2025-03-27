RSVP for Solomon Carter Fuller Brain Health Brunch

media release: The annual Solomon Carter Fuller Brain Health Brunch is presented by the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) and the African Americans Fighting Alzheimer's in Midlife (AA-FAIM) study. Free and open to all, the event aims to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease in the African American community. Alzheimer’s disease is twice as common among African-Americans than non-Hispanic whites. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary brunch and a keynote address by Dr. Jennifer J. Manly from Columbia University in New York City. The deadline to register to attend is March 27.