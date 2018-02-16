press release: Each year during African American History Month, the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, in conjunction with ADAW, host a free public talk about Alzheimer's disease and dementia in the African American community as part of the eighth annual Solomon Carter Fuller Memory Screening Day.

Dr. Cerise Elliott, National Institutes of Health, will present "Advancing Health Disparities Research in the African American Community" on Friday, February 16, 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Rd. in Madison.

Free confidential memory screenings are offered on Saturday, February 17 along with a caregiver workshop, healthy cooking demonstration and health fair from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at The Village on Park, 2300 S. Park St. in Madison.

All events are free and open to the public. To schedule a free memory screening call ADAW at 608.232.3400. For more information visit alzwisc.org.