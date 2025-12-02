Solomon Lindenberg Trio

media release: Solomon Lindenberg is a pianist, composer and educator originally from Door County and currently based in Chicago. Solomon can be seen and heard playing in groups around Chicago such as the progressive quartet “Folkus,” which he co-leads, as well as with a range of other Chicago jazz musicians including Ernest “Khabeer” Dawkins, Ted Sirota, Katie Ernst, Dustin Laurenzi, and more. While mainly an exponent of the jazz tradition, he is also largely influenced by classical, gospel, folk, rock and avant-garde music, and seeks to weave stories with his playing that incorporates the traditions of the vast range of music he loves.

Solomon’s trio with Charlie O’Neill (drums) and Leo Buczkowski (bass) investigates jazz standards, folk songs, and original music with a modern interpretation, focusing on improvisation, group interaction and non-traditional structures. The trio has been described as progressive and genre-bending, performing with a dynamic level of intensity and virtuosity. They play a vast repertoire of music, both popular and obscure, but always with an emphasis on melody. The group’s feel for the shape of songs, for their architecture; it's a virtuosity of deep structure rather than surface. The group has been playing around Chicago at various venues for two years and recently released a live album of jazz standards and improvisations that can be found on Bandcamp.