Solshade, Funeral Singer, Still Stayer, The Motion Mosaic

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A night of math-fueled post-hardcore and metalcore featuring:

Solshade (Madison)

https://solshade.bandcamp.com/releases

Funeral Singer (Kansas City, Missouri)

https://funeralsingerkc.bandcamp.com/

Still Stayer (Milwaukee)

https://stillstayer.bandcamp.com/

The Motion Mosaic (Twin Cities)

https://themotionmosaic.bandcamp.com/

$10

Doors @ 7PM | Music @ 8PM

