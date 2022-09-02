Solshade, Funeral Singer, Still Stayer, The Motion Mosaic
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A night of math-fueled post-hardcore and metalcore featuring:
Solshade (Madison)
https://solshade.bandcamp.com/releases
Funeral Singer (Kansas City, Missouri)
https://funeralsingerkc.bandcamp.com/
Still Stayer (Milwaukee)
https://stillstayer.bandcamp.com/
The Motion Mosaic (Twin Cities)
https://themotionmosaic.bandcamp.com/
$10
Doors @ 7PM | Music @ 8PM
Info
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music