media release: Solstock Music Fest – Fundraiser Concert! The event runs from 3 to 7 pm and there will be several local musical acts during the event; Bob's Your Uncle will wrap up the day with the final set at 6:15pm. Pavilion is located behind the CSF Offices. Look for the orange "Solar Event Today" sign. Free admission! Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages will be for for sale, and donations to the Couillard Solar Foundation will be gratefully accepted. A portion of food purchases will go to the foundation to support Solar for Good and Solar on Schools programs. Lawn Seating – Bring a blanket or folding chairs. Full details: https:// couillardsolarfoundation.org/ csf-fundraiser-concert/

3pm - Dana Larson on the ukulele

3:15 Hellos/introductions of bands and foundation

3:30 - Jonathan Koepsell on the piano

4 pm - CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food

4:15 Evan Murdock on the guitar and vocals

4:45 CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food

5pm - Pete and Colette on the guitar and vocal

5:10 CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food

5:25 Haley Katrin vocals

6:05 CSF talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food

6:15 Bob’s Your Uncle band

7:00 CSF last call/ raffle tickets prizes and awards