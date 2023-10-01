Solstock
Couillard Solar Foundation, Deerfield 10 Liberty Street, Deerfield, Wisconsin 53531
media release: Solstock Music Fest – Fundraiser Concert! The event runs from 3 to 7 pm and there will be several local musical acts during the event; Bob's Your Uncle will wrap up the day with the final set at 6:15pm. Pavilion is located behind the CSF Offices. Look for the orange "Solar Event Today" sign. Free admission! Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages will be for for sale, and donations to the Couillard Solar Foundation will be gratefully accepted. A portion of food purchases will go to the foundation to support Solar for Good and Solar on Schools programs. Lawn Seating – Bring a blanket or folding chairs. Full details: https://
3pm - Dana Larson on the ukulele
3:15 Hellos/introductions of bands and foundation
3:30 - Jonathan Koepsell on the piano
4 pm - CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food
4:15 Evan Murdock on the guitar and vocals
4:45 CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food
5pm - Pete and Colette on the guitar and vocal
5:10 CSF/sponsor talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food
5:25 Haley Katrin vocals
6:05 CSF talk intro/ raffle tickets/ buy food
6:15 Bob’s Your Uncle band
7:00 CSF last call/ raffle tickets prizes and awards