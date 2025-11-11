7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays.

media release: Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, “Some Like It Hot” is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, “Some Like It Hot” won more theater awards than any show in its season and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

Winner of four Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, “Some Like It Hot” is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” (The New York Times).