Something I’ve Seen Before reception

media release: UW Art Department Wood Program Presents: Something I’ve Seen Before from November 4th through 9th at the Art Lofts Gallery, with the reception this Wednesday, November 6th from 6 to 7:30pm, generously sponsored by Madison Sourdough. This exhibition is a culmination of work from the current Woodworking area graduate students Sam Northcut, Matt Bruhn, Corey Wellik, Technician Naomi Miller, Lecturer and alumna Emma Senft, and the Art 534: Advanced Wood Working students: Lily Cain, Jules Crooks, Ian Danner, Elena Dummann, Nina Goyette, Laney Harrison, Maja Hastings, Katrina Koppa, Quinn Lansill, Xiaochuan Li, and Wei Peng.