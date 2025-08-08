Sun Prairie Civic Theatre grades 4-6 production, 7 pm on 8/8-9 and 2 pm, 8/9-10. $10.

media release: What do you do when you’re living in Shakespeare’s shadow? You write the world’s first musical, of course! Something Rotten! JR. is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy set in the Renaissance, where two struggling playwright brothers turn to an unlikely idea—singing, dancing, and acting… all at once.

​

This one-hour, PG-rated adaptation of the Broadway smash hit is packed with clever wordplay, show-stopping musical numbers, and outrageous fun. Featuring a cast of energetic young performers entering grades 7–9, Something Rotten! JR. brings big laughs and Broadway flair to the stage.

It's a show the whole family will enjoy—don’t miss your chance to see the Renaissance get rocked!\Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick