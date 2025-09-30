5/7-17, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday and 2 pm Saturday, plus 7:30 pm on 5/9 and 2 pm, 5/17.

media release: Come see this fantastic musical performed by a cast of those age 55+! This abbreviated version of Something Rotten is adapted from the full Broadway show and is a humorous, irreverent love letter to musical theatre, set in the English Renaissance. What Spamalot is to Monty Python, Something Rotten is to Shakespeare. The musical pokes fun at Shakespeare, the theatre world, and the conventions of musical theatre itself. Creativity, sibling rivalry, gender roles, the struggle for recognition, and the joy (and absurdity) of making art are themes in the show.

Set in 1595, the story follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, struggling playwrights in the shadow of William Shakespeare, who is depicted as a rockstar of the era. Desperate to outshine Shakespeare, Nick consults a soothsayer, Nostradamus (the nephew of the famous one), who predicts that the next big thing in theatre will be "musicals"—where actors sing their feelings. The Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s first musical, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps, misunderstandings, and showbiz chaos.

This production features an all adult cast of those age 55+ and runs approximately 60 minutes.