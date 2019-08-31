Something to Do, We Should Have Been DJs

press release: It's a free show! On the terrace! IT'S ALWAYS SUMMER OK?

Something To Do - Milwaukee Rock & Roll & Ska Goobers return to Madison for a night of getting down and picking it up. Keep your eyes peeled for a new member up on that stage.

We Should Have Been DJs - Madison angrily-sad rockers, not one of who is a DJ. They have a new album and the same ol' bad feelings. Exercise some demons with some kickass rockin'.

9PM / ALL-AGES / FREE / COOL LAKE BREEZE