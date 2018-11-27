Somos Latinas: Voices of Wisconsin Latina Activists

press release: Somos Latinas shares the powerful narratives of 25 activists--from outspoken demonstrators to collaborative community-builders to determined individuals working for change behind the scenes--providing proof of the long-standing legacy of Latina activism throughout Wisconsin.

Somos Latinas draws on activist interviews conducted as part of the Somos Latinas Digital History Project, housed at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and looks deep into the life and passion of each woman. Though Latinas have a rich history of community activism in the state and throughout the country, their stories often go uncelebrated. Somos Latinas is essential reading for scholars, historians, activists, and anyone curious about how everyday citizens can effect change in their communities.

This presentation will feature co-author Eloisa Gómez and several of the women featured in the book. Book sales, signing, and refreshments to follow.

This program provided with grant support from Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.