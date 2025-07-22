Son del Atlantico

Winnequah Park, Monona 530 Healy Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The Friends of Monona Senior Center presents this concert series to support the Senior Center. Music is 6:30-8 PM in the Dream Park Shelter. Food carts and the traveling Biergarten will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy an evening to remember.

608-222-3415
