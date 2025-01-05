Son del Atlantico, Shotgun Holler Collective, Your Weird Uncles

media release: The majority of the proceeds raised will go to BeLoved Asheville.

Backed by your support, BeLoved Asheville is dedicating every resource to those most affected by this disaster. Our immediate focus has been on critical necessities like food, water, and healthcare for survival and stability. As winter looms, we are securing warm and safe housing for the displaced. Looking further ahead, recovery from the vast destruction will be a large-scale investment over several years. We believe that we can unite to rebuild a community that embodies home, health, equity, and opportunity for all.

Son del Atlantico is an Afro-Colombian band that plays the genres of traditional Colombian music including the rhythms of cumbia, chandé, cumbion, vallenato and porro fused with funk, rock and reggae.

Band Members:

Lead Vocals: America Cely

Saxophone, and Vocals: Edi Rey (Band Director)

Electric Guitar: Joshua Velasquez

Bass Guitar: Adrienne Hampton

Tambora: Alex Lozano Rios

Alegre, Congas, and Caja Vallenata: Graham Thorbrogger

Drums and Backing Vocals: Danny Camargo

Shotgun Holler Collective is a layered and delicious melange of smoky folk, swampy Americana, and sweet and sour death. This show's rotating cast of characters will be Daniel Mortensen, Jeff Burkel, Maggie Richardson, and Molly Mitchell, who will bring you a musical experience rarely repeated and not to be missed.

Your Weird Uncles is a folk-rock acoustic 3 piece that plays mostly originals and some quirky covers. This show will be their album release party for their debut album. Band Members:

Guitar, Bass Guitar, and Lead Vocals: Molly Mitchell

Guitar, Ukulele, and Lead Vocals: Everett Trechter

Viola, Ukulele, Bass Guitar, Shaker Egg, and Backing Vocals: Sarah Hallas