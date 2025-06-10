× Expand courtesy Son del Atlantico Son del Atlantico and instruments. Son del Atlantico

media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie

Food and beverage sales start at 5pm. Music starts at 6pm.

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, beverages, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Utilities

- Josh Erickson Agency LLC- American Family Insurance

- Prairie Kids Club