Son of the White Mare
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Animation Weekend
Son of the White Mare (1981)
Saturday, April 25 @ 9:00 P.M.
The Marquee @ Union South
"In this dreamlike Hungarian folk myth, a horse goddess gives birth to three powerful brothers who set out into the Underworld to save three princesses from three evil dragons and reclaim their ancestors' lost kingdom."- synopsis via IMDb
Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Movies