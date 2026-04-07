Son of the White Mare

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Animation Weekend

Son of the White Mare (1981)

Saturday, April 25 @ 9:00 P.M. 

The Marquee @ Union South

"In this dreamlike Hungarian folk myth, a horse goddess gives birth to three powerful brothers who set out into the Underworld to save three princesses from three evil dragons and reclaim their ancestors' lost kingdom."- synopsis via IMDb

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
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