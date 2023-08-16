Sona Jobarteh, The Viceroys with Roots Renegades, Madison Choro Ensemble

× Expand courtesy Sona Jobarteh A close-up of Sona Jobarteh. Sona Jobarteh

media release: Sessions at McPike Park concerts take place Aug. 11-12 (rain date Aug. 13) and 16-17 in 2023.

Wednesday, August 16 – The Sona Jobarteh/Viceroys Select Session

Stage Sponsors: Lauer Real Estate Group; To Benefit: The Native Food Network

5:15-6:15 – The Viceroys(Jamaica) w/ Roots Renegades (Madison/ MKE)*

6:45- 7:45 – The Viceroys w/ Roots Renegades

8:30-- 10:00-- Sona Jobarteh (The Gambia)*

In tent: Madison Choro Ensemble*

Of course, there will be great food and drink available at every show, as well as a raffle. Every raffle dollar earned will go to our six effective non-profit partners, Centro Hispano, The Native Food Network, Community Immigration Law Center, The Urban League of Greater Madison, WORT-FM and The Friends of Ukraine Madison.

The Sessions are free, all-volunteer run and open to all ages.