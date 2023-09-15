media release: September 15 & 16 at 7:30pm; September 17 at 2:00pm

Hailed as a "revelatory revue full of wonderful moments" and a "funny, affectionate and revealing tribute to musical theater's greatest living composer and lyricist," Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter in his own words... and music. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of famed composer, Stephen Sondheim.