Song and Dance

press release: Opera and dance are inextricably linked, from the earliest baroque operas to 19th-century French operas and 20th-century works like The Seven Deadly Sins. Join Kathryn to explore some of the ways dance and opera have combined, along with a look at some of the great choreographers who have worked in opera.

There is so much more to opera than what happens on stage in a given production. Explore centuries of history, thematic connections, and amusing stories with Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. In these hour-long lectures, you can expect a dive into sometimes-overlooked areas of opera, illustrated with slides, dry humor, and cute animal photos.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.