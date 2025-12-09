Song Circle with Dodie Whitaker

media release: We are all beings capable of creating beauty in collaboration with another, seeking connection in a world that often feels resistant to our basic human need for kindness, compassion and humanity. This circle will center connectedness, belonging, and the courage to be our authentic selves through an exploration of inspirational, powerful and joyful songs, All are welcome!

Dodie Whitaker (she/her) is a vibrant performer, educator, activist and community song leader whose joyful energy, deep care, and seasoned expertise shine through everything she does. Co-author of Who is Community Singing For?, she weaves her biracial, Jewish identity and lifelong commitment to justice into music that uplifts and unites. Dodie lives with her family in Wisconsin’s beautiful Driftless Region. Learn more at www.dodiewhitaker.com.