Song Sung Blue
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: APRIL 21 Song Sung Blue (2025) Lightning and Thunder, a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act, experience soaring success and devastating heartbreak in their musical journey together. Stars: Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Michael Imperioli, and Jim Belushi. Docudrama, Music. 2 hours 12 minutes. Rated PG-13.
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Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies