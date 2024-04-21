Song Sung Blue

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: APRIL 21 Song Sung Blue (2025) Lightning and Thunder, a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act, experience soaring success and devastating heartbreak in their musical journey together. Stars: Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Michael Imperioli, and Jim Belushi. Docudrama, Music. 2 hours 12 minutes. Rated PG-13. 

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies
608-266-6581
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