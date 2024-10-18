Songs & Stories

media release: We tell stories not only to entertain, but to reveal ourselves—to explore, to discover and to share our identities. We use our voices to propel into the air the tale of who we are, the song of where we came from and the story of how we move through the world.

Swissconsin with Ruth Marty

Friday, October 18, 7 pm

Ruth Marty, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, grew up singing folk songs while helping her father, a cheesemaker, and playing accordion. Eventually settling in Green County, she worked as a homemaker, raised calves and managed the books for The Big Farm. Through her 95 years, music has been a source of joy and community. The performance includes a talk by Professor James Leary, Down Home Dairyland project.

Run time: 2 hours

Moments of Happiness with Mike Leckrone

Saturday, October 19, 2 pm

Mike Leckrone, accompanied by a trio of jazz musicians, will offer an afternoon of remembrances, anecdotes, trivia, Badger Band stories and revelations about his 50 years as UW Band director. A remount of his October 2022 cabaret show, Leckrone returns to the stage to celebrate the University of Wisconsin press release of his book, co-written with Madison author Doug Moe.

Run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Sirena with Leslie Damaso

Sunday, October 20, 6 pm

An original story conceived by Filipina artist Leslie Damaso, “Sirena” is set within new compositions and contemporary arrangements of kundiman songs of love and freedom. “Sirena” blends a personal story, family secrets, a mythic love triangle ending in the beginning of a nation, the displacement of people, and an individual’s search for identity and belonging.

Run time: 90 minutes

