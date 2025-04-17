Two Crows Theatre Company, 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $35.

media release: You may have heard of the great composer F. Mendelssohn. You may not have heard that there were two. Equally talented siblings Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn were each other's chief supporters and best friends. But under the constraints of an unforgiving world, there was only room for one to be great.

Songs Without Words is the funny, tragic, and heartfelt story of one artistic soul inhabiting two very different artists. Featuring a solo actor's tour-de-force performance as both Fanny and Felix, Songs Without Words wrestles enduring questions of gender and genius, family and fame, siblinghood and the power of art.

Buy Tickets

Directed by Michael Cotey

Starring Jennifer Vosters