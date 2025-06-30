Songwriters Circle

media release: Muso Monthly Songwriter Circle is a space for building community among songwriters, sharing our work, and giving and receiving feedback. The goal is to encourage one another’s writing practice. Sharing will be optional, and before sharing, a songwriter will state whether or not they would like constructive feedback.

If a songwriter does not want critical feedback or does not specify, feedback from the group will be observational and positive, not prescriptive.

We may explore brief (5-10 min) solo writing exercises to get our creativity flowing at the beginning of a session, and round-robin check-in questions to spark dialogue about our creative practices. An intention for the space is that it will evolve organically based on the needs and the desires of the group members