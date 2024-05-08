Songwriting for Everyone

media release: Wednesdays, May 8-June 12, 2024 (6 sessions total).

Learn how to unblock creativity, write melodies, build a story through lyrics, and develop your authentic voice in this new 6-week long course on songwriting.

Singer/songwriter Maddie Batzli (they/them), of the band LINE, will guide participants through an array of useful practices and tools that can be applied to songwriting. Weekly class meetings will involve lecture-style learning, song examples as case studies, group discussion, writing prompts, and optional sharing of work. Maddie will adjust the class content to the experience levels and interests of students present. A musical background is not required, but experience with some creative practice is preferred.

By the end of this course, students will have had the opportunity to write several songs. All are welcome: this class is appropriate for people who have never written a song, as well as experienced songwriters looking to energize their writing practice.

To learn more about Maddie’s music, visit www.linesoundslike.com