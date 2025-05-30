Songwriting/Performing Retreat

media release: The Sons of the Never Wrong Weekend Retreat returns! This time they are joined by Honorary Son, Jonas Friddle. Come spend a weekend with the Midwest’s beloved folk and friends. Indulge in workshops ranging from songwriting and harmony to recording and creativity inspiration, all in the natural beauty of the White Oak Savanna. There will be performance opportunities, concerts and a chance to scratch your artistic itches in a supportive and restorative environment. Open to both seasoned musicians, newbies and even non musicians who simply want to explore and demystify the creative process. Camp on-sight or find a local B&B or hotel. Dinner will be provided on Friday night, lunch and dinner on Saturday and a Sunday brunch.

Price: $375