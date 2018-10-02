press release: Sonia Nazario is an award-winning journalist whose stories have tackled some of the most intractable problems in the U.S. – hunger, drug addiction, and immigration. She is best known for her national bestseller, Enrique’s Journey", the story of a Honduran boy’s struggle to find his mother in the U.S. She has been awarded for her advocacy for Latinos in the U.S., including efforts to increase Latinos’ enrollment in college and connect unaccompanied migrant children with attorneys. She has received two Pulitzer prizes for her work and has been named one of the "40 women who changed the media business in the past 40” by Columbia Journalism Review.

