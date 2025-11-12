Sonia Perez & Omaldo Perez

press release: Music at Midday recital series: A beloved Madison tradition for over 50 years, Luther Memorial presents free concerts featuring church members, UW music students and community musicians, including Just Bach. Take a break from your hectic day to revel in the sights and sounds of our beautiful space. All recitals are presented free of charge and attendees are welcome to bring their lunch to listen.

Performers: Sonia Perez, soprano and Omaldo Perez, piano