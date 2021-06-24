ONLINE: Sonic Foundry Annual Shareholders Meeting
media release: Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTC: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 24 virtually via Mediasite.
Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden Jr., CFO Ken Minor and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.
This meeting is being delivered on Sonic Foundry’s virtual event platform, powered by Mediasite Events, the complete go-to solution with everything needed to create engaging online meetings and events in this new video- first world, live or on-demand.
Investors can register to attend the meeting live or watch an on-demand recording afterwards by visiting www.sonicfoundry.
Questions can also be submitted in advance to nicole.wise@sonicfoundry.