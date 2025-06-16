Sonic the Hedgehog 3
to
Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Mobile Madison partners for an evening of fun. Enjoy free snacks, books, art activities, fishing games, fitness and more. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for the movie in the park!
Movie: Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) PG 1h 50m
Showtime: 6:45pm
Mobile Madison is a partner collaboration bringing free fun activities to Madison neighborhoods. Mobile Madison partner activities are from 5:00 to 7:00pm. Movie in the Park is from 6:45pm until the end of the movie.
Mobile Madison Partners
- Play on the Move - Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR)
- Clay on the Move - Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR)
- Art Cart - MSCR & Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
- Big Red Reading Bus - Madison Reading Project
- Fishmobile - Department of Natural Resources
- Dream Bus - Madison Public Library & Dane County Library Service
- Sina Davis Movies in the Park - Madison Parks
- MCM Roadshow - Madison's Children's Museum
- Play & Learn - Madison Metropolitan School District
See MSCR's website for more information
The city of Madison Parks Division launched Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the city's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the catalyst and key advocate of the program's development. In July 2019, just before her passing, the Movies in the Park program was named in her honor.
Learn more about Sina Davis in the Madison365 story: Sina Davis, A True Champion of the Allied Drive Neighborhood, Passes Away.