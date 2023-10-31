Sonic Utopias

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presenter: Kalaf Epalanga is the author of Também os Brancos Sabem Dançar (Whites Can Dance Too) (2017) which explores Afro-Portuguese immigration through kuduro and kizomba, as well as O Angolano que Comprou Lisboa (Por Metade do Preço) (The Angolan who Bought Lisbon (at Half the Price) (2014) and Estórias de Amor para Meninos de Cor (Love Stories for Kids of Colour) (2011). He is a founding member of the legendary Lisbon-based electronic music collective Buraka Som Sistema that launched kuduro across the globe and co-founder of the independent music record label Enchufada. In this conversation, Kalaf will discuss his creative trajectory as musician and writer, touching on issues of identity, positionality, struggles and successes, reception and production as an African-born artist and activist in the diaspora.